If the weather forecast is anything to go by, this weekend is all about indoor things to do in Dubai

With heavy rain predicted from Friday, it’s the perfect excuse to swap outdoor plans for something warm, dry and cosy. Rain or shine, Dubai always delivers… So, we’ve rounded up the best things to do in Dubai this weekend that’ll keep you well out of the rain.

From family-friendly fun to festive feels and serious comfort food, here’s how to embrace a snug weekend in Dubai.

Take the kids to one of Dubai’s best indoor attractions

With schools on break, this is a great time to plan something fun for the whole family – without worrying about the weather. Dubai has no shortage of indoor attractions that’ll keep little (and big) kids entertained for hours.

Think interactive museums, play zones and adrenaline-filled experiences like 3D World Selfie Museum Dubai, Fun City Dubai, Hello Park, and House of Hype. And that’s just the start as there are over 63 indoor activities across the city to choose from, making rainy days anything but boring.

Stay in and lean into festive movie nights

If you’re embracing full hibernation mode, now’s the time to cosy up at home and get into the festive spirit. Whether you’re a fan of classic Christmas films or easy feel-good favourites, a movie marathon is always a good idea when the weather turns.

Dim the lights, grab a blanket and press play – bonus points if you’ve already got your Christmas snacks sorted.

Still need Christmas pyjamas? We’ve got you covered

No cosy weekend is complete without a fresh pair of festive PJs. If you’ve left it a little late (it happens), don’t worry — there are plenty of Dubai-based stores offering quick delivery and great options for the whole family, from matching sets to luxe loungewear.

Because watching Christmas movies just hits better in proper pyjamas.

Warm up with the best hot chocolate

Cold (or cold-ish, as some may say) weather calls for one thing – hot chocolate. Rich, creamy, topped with marshmallows or whipped cream, Dubai does it very well.

Whether you’re after a classic cup or something more indulgent, there are plenty of cafés across the city serving up top-tier hot chocolate to warm your hands (and your soul).

Comfort food is calling

There’s nothing better than comfort food when the weather turns gloomy. Think steaming bowls, cheesy plates and dishes designed to be eaten slowly.

From warming hotpot spots to hearty Italian classics and carb-loaded favourites, this is the weekend to fully lean into comfort eating, no guilt allowed.

Order in a festive turkey feast (or just the good bits)

Craving Christmas dinner without the stress? Whether you’re feeding a crowd or just fancy the highlights, Dubai has plenty of options for turkey takeaways.

A whole turkey takeaway can feel like a bit much – so why not keep it simple and order the Gobbler from Gino’s Deli’s instead? You’ll still get all the festive flavours without the commitment, proving that sometimes, less really is more.