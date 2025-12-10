Ho, ho, ho… Meet Santa himself in all these places in Dubai

Need to find out if you’re on the nice list or naughty list? Well you can visit these places and ask Santa Claus himself in Dubai to make sure. Not just that, you can play in snow, drink hot chocolates and even make some candy canes.

Winter City at Expo City

Expo City has completely turned into a winter wonderland that will take you out of Dubai and to the North Pole in seconds. You can meet the big man himself, write him your letters, and even enjoy falling snow in the dome. The experience is open every day of December from 4pm. Children under three go free too.

Location: Expo City, Expo, Dubai

Times: Daily until Wednesday December 31, 4pm to 10 pm

Tickets: General admission Dhs50, 3 and under free

Contact: expocitydubai.com

The Grotto

UK-born The Grotto is making an enchanting return to Dubai, with a new location for 2025. This time around, The Grotto makes New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates its magical second home, running from December 6 to 25. This heartwarming holiday attraction brings all the charm and wonder of a traditional Christmas to the desert, complete with twinkling lights, festive cheer, and unforgettable moments with Santa himself.

What: The Grotto Dubai

Where: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

When: December 6 to 25

Price: Dhs165 children, Dhs120 adults

Visit: thegrotto.me

Winter Wonderland at Ski Dubai

Bringing a taste of the North Pole to Mall of the Emirates, Ski Dubai’s Winter Wonderland runs from December 1 to 25, 2025 and sees the chilly attraction adorned in some seriously festive decor, inviting families to enjoy the snow, festive activities, and warm treats. Think meet-and-greets with Santa, warming cups of hot chocolate and fun-filled Snow Park activities. So bundle up for a cosy little Christmas at Ski Dubai.

What: Winter Wonderland at Ski Dubai

Where: Mall of the Emirates

When: Dec 1 to 25

Price: From Dhs140

Visit: skidxb.com

Winter District

Winter District Dubai is back for 2025 and better than ever. It will bring big brands, fun food concepts, and plenty kids activities including a kids area with inflatables to keep them occupied. Of course the market will be full of festive decorations including a huge Christmas tree. There will also be plenty of games, workshops and an escape room. Plus live entertainment will be performing from 4pm each day from Saturday December 13 to Sunday December 28. This year however, there is a change of location for 2025 and the market will be located at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in the shadow of the Museum of the Future.

There will even be a Santa’s grotto for the little ones to visit and check if they’re on the nice list. The Winter District in Dubai is completely free to enter.

Location: Winter District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Dates: Saturday December 13 to Sunday December 28, 2pm to 12am, 1am at the weekends

