Take a sneek peek inside some of Dubai’s most exclusive properties…

Often described as a ‘millionaire’s playground’, Dubai has no shortage of flash cars and incredible properties that some of us can only dream of owning. Dare to dream? We’ve searched high and low for the most expensive homes for sale on the Dubai property market right now – so you can live vicariously even if just for a moment.

Whether it’s a seven bedroom mega-mansion on the fronds of the Palm (celebrities such as the Beckham’s and Tom Cruise are rumoured to have homes there) or the most lavish of penthouse suites, here’s a sneak peek at some of Dubai’s most wow-worthy properties…

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs200,000,000

Smashing our previous list topper out of the park at Dhs200 million, this property is actually referred to as ‘Palm Jumeirah Beachfront Palace‘. Enough said really, but we know you want to know more. If you’ve got the cash lying around, this palatial property comes with a huge cinema room, a gym, spa, indoor and outdoor pool and vast entertaining space perfect for the most lavish of parties. We’re daydreaming already…

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs130,000,000

If you’ve got Dhs130million to spare, snapping up Villa Aurum on the Palm Jumeirah would make you part of the exclusive M.State set, made up of just five luxury villas. Set across 1,342.50 square metres, the property boasts six bedrooms, a cinema, gym, spa and numerous family and entertainment rooms, so you’ll have leisure at your fingertips. The back of the villa features huge floor-to-ceiling windows across three levels, where you can stand and take in the views of your own private beach and across the crystal blue waters surrounding the Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai Marina: Dhs125,000,000

Villa-shmilla. Who needs one when you could be king of the skies in this 38,000 square foot Dubai Marina Penthouse? It has 360 degree panoramic views spanning across Downtown Dubai, the city’s many golf courses, the coastline of Jumeirah Beach, the Palm Jumeirah and World Islands. Complete with six bedrooms, a private pool, gym and library, you’ll also have your very own private adjoining nightclub. Fancy.

Emirates Hills: Dhs100,000,000

If you’re looking for a villa that boasts character, why not check out this French-Moroccan inspired structure? The design is opulent with gilded fixtures and luxe furnishings making it look like an Arabian palace, with some beautiful outdoor seating on the terrace. With 8 bedrooms to accommodate all your guests, you’ll also get a 16-seat dining table, sat under elaborate chandeliers, a deep red velvet-lined cinema, a grand entrance hall and an infinity pool with prime views over the Emirates golf course and beyond.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs98,000,000

Live in the ultimate lap of luxury with this modern villa in the heart of the Palm Jumeirah. Wake up every day with stunning sea views stretching out ahead of you. There’s plenty of space for everyone, with 6 en-suite bedrooms. 6 bathrooms and five parking spaces. Work out in your own private gym, then relax in your pool or catch some rays on your own stretch of beach. Then hang out with friends and family in the private garden with an ample BBQ area.

Emirates Hills: Dhs98,000,000

For the most avid of golf fans, a cool Dhs98 million could get you sprawling views of the Address Montgomerie golf course and Marina skyline straight from your bedroom window. This luxury villa has got a private pool, six bedrooms, incredible living area and a private terrace. You wouldn’t need to worry about space for your guest’s vehicles either, as this property has a handy underground garage that can hold up to six motors.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs96,919,110

One of only two sea-front villas on the property, this luxurious villa is found on the West Crescent in the grounds of the Emerald Palace Kempinski hotel. If you have visited the regal hotel, you will have an idea of the way that this place is kitted out with ornate finishings and over-the-top elegance. The villa is fully serviced, and comes complete with a treatment room with Japanese bath, hammam and more. Lush.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs95,420,000

With unparalleled views of the entire Dubai skyline twinkling away at night, this seven bedroom, water-front villa on The Palm with its own pool and private beach has seriously got the wow-factor. The inside is just as jaw-dropping; ornately decorated and lavishly spacious with a grand staircase and a huge jacuzzi bath in the master bedroom.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs93,330,000

Fancy some epic views of the Dubai Marina skyline from your sitting room with floor-to-ceiling windows? And a beachfront view? And a pretty spectacular view of the Burj Al Arab? Well, if you’ve got Dhs93,330,000 to spare, you can have just that. Located at the swanky new One Palm building, this extravagant penthouse is the ultimate in chic apartment-ing. There’s five bedrooms, six parking spaces, a cinema, private jetty, pool, jacuzzi and lush garden, just to mention a few of the things this place has got going for it.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs93,330,000

You might also like Here's where you'll find the most expensive meals in Dubai

Do your real estate dreams live further up in the sky? Well this Sky Mansion Penthouse, spread over three floors, should do the trick. With five bedrooms, show kitchen and preparation kitchen, luxurious rooftop garden and a landscaped terrace, you could chill in the infinity pool whilst taking in incredible views of the sea, city and Burj Al Arab. Inside, you’ll enjoy 360 degree panoramic views from the floor to ceiling windows.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs91,750,000

Forget about the seven plush bedrooms, panoramic views, private beach, stunning entertaining areas and luxe furnishings and interiors – this incredible Palm Jumeirah villa has a $1 million bathtub made out of solid Rock Crystal by Baldi Home Jewels. Because who doesn’t need one of those? You will have to share your pool with your neighbours but it’s a not-too-shabby 82ft so we’re sure you’ll manage. You’ll also get 24hr concierge, 24hr security, 24hr valet parking, secure basement parking for residents, housekeeping, garden and swimming pool maintenance included.

Palm Jumeirah: Dhs91,500,00

This mega-mansion is on one of the most exclusive strips of Palm Jumeirah, with One&Only The Palm and the luxurious Jumeirah Zabeel Saray among your neighbours. This 20,000 square foot property has six bedrooms, full sea and palm views, and a spacious outdoor area perfect for entertaining.

Images: Credited