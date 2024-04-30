For our future…

We’ve all heard of the Dubai 2040 Master Plan by now. In short, the plan is part of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai goal to make Dubai ‘the best city in the world to live in’.

And the Dubai Mangroves project fits seamlessly into this plan. Spearheaded by URB, the same team behind Dubai Reefs and The Loop, the Dubai Mangroves, if approved, will be a groundbreaking initiative striving to plant over 100 million mangrove trees spanning 72 kilometres of coastline. URB is a global leader in developing sustainable cities to accelerate the world’s transition towards net zero developments.

Here’s what we know…

The mangroves from the project will be capable of removing the CO2 emitted by more than 260,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the roads each year. Additionally, it will serve as a natural barrier against the impacts of climate change including rising sea levels.

The project will include various edutainment assets such as the Mangrove Visitor Hub, a Botanical Museum and a Nature Reserve Conservation Center. The activities will include guided nature walks, educational programs, and conservation activities.

The project is in its research phase with pilot studies proposed across six zones: Jebel Ali Beach, Dubai Marina Beach, Jumeirah Public Beach, Umm Suqeim Beach, Mercato Beach and Dubai Islands Beach.

Across these zones, the project will introduce a wide array of social, environmental, and leisure infrastructures such as beach sports facilities, habitats for wildlife, integrated running and cycling tracks, and more.