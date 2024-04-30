Sponsored: Indulge in some fine twilight dining …

If you’re all about the brunches, then we have some great news for you. Asia Asia Palm has a brand new Sunset Brunch and it’s the only evening brunch you’ll ever need. Evening brunch is basically an excuse to indulge in long, languid hours of dinner dining, and what better place to do it than the stunning Asia Asia, a fine restaurant serving cuisine finer still.

Open on the rooftop of Andaz Dubai The Palm, not only does the venue offer an amazing brunch experience, but also sweeping views of the beautiful Dubai skyline featuring all the icons of the past and the present – the Palm, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina and beyond.

The evening brunch takes place every Saturday, from 5pm to 8pm. The offering includes unlimited beverages and four courses of signature Asia Asia dishes, with amazing sunset views and a resident DJ to keep the energy up and keep you entertained. That’s your weekend plans sorted.

Packages are priced at Dhs300 for the non-alcoholic package, Dhs400 for the house package, Dhs500 for the sparkling package and Dhs750 for the Laurent Perrier champagne package, per person.

Asia Asia, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat, 5pm to 8pm, starts at Dhs300 per person, Tel: (0) 4 423 8300, @asiaasiauae

