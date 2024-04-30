Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for May 2024.

From May 1, 2024, Super 98 will increase from Dhs3.15 per litre to Dh3.34 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.22 per litre in April up from Dhs3.03 in April 2024. That is an increase of fils19 both Special 95 and Super 98.

The cost of Diesel will decrease for May 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs3.02 per litre – a slight decrease from Dhs3.09 in April 2024.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2023 to May 2024.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

July: Dhs3

August: Dhs3.14

September: Dhs3.42

October: Dhs3.44

November: Dhs3.03

December: Dhs2.96

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34