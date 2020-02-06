It’s a massive weekend in Dubai with Stormzy, Bastille and Martin Garrix all in the city to perform…

Thursday is here and that means another weekend of epic parties and huge nights out in Dubai. From a huge two-day festival to some awesome DJs and club nights, here’s the big nights out happening in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday: RedFestDXB 2020

RedFestDXB 2020 is back at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre with a stellar line up of acts scheduled to perform. It all kicks off on Thursday, February 6 with Martin Garrix, considered by many as one of the world’s best DJ’s, headlining the event. Other performers on the night include rapper Young Thug, Brit indie pop band, Bastille and Raye, known for vocals on By Your Side with Jonas Blue. If you can’t make it on Thursday, there’s another chance to go on Friday February 7 where Stormzy will headline.

RedFestDXB, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Thursday February 6 and Friday February 7, 2020, tickets priced from Dhs395. redfestdxb.com

Thursday: Marco Carola at Soho Garden

DJ Marco Carola will be taking to the decks to bring the party to Soho Garden tonight, Thursday February 6. Having been on the dance scene for the last two decades, you can expect some serious party vibes. He’ll be supported on the night by Jixo & Danz, Mar+Me, Adam Graca and Jean B. Entry is complimentary.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, Thursday February 6, 10.30pm to 4am. Tel: (052) 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

Thursday: Black Coffee at BASE Dubai Popular South African DJ, Black Coffee, is back in Dubai this week, taking to the decks at BASE Dubai. It’s not his first performance here – he’s becoming somewhat of a regular on the Dubai nightlife scene. Expect a massive party atmosphere worthy of one of Dubai’s biggest super clubs.

BASE Dubai, Dubai Design District, D3 Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday February 6, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (055) 313 4999. facebook.com/BaseDubai

Thursday: Celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday at Cove Beach On Thursday February 6, legendary late reggae singer Bob Marley would’ve been 75 years old. To celebrate his birthday, Cove Beach is hosting a special edition of its JMRCK party, with a Caribbean barbecue and plenty of tropical island vibes. The food and soft beverages package will be Dhs249 and barbecue with house beverage is Dhs349. If you’d prefer only house drinks, that’s Dhs199 between 7pm and 11pm. Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, Bluewaters, Thursday February 6, 6pm til late. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

Friday: RedFestDXB 2020

It’s the second installment of RedFestDXB on Friday, February 7 with some more huge acts lined up to entertain the crowd. British Grime rapper sensation, Stormzy will headline the event, and party-goers will also see Machine Gun Kelly, Cheat Codes, Noah Cyrus, Becky Hill and Dany Neville on the night too.

RedFestDXB, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Thursday February 6 and Friday February 7, 2020, tickets priced from Dhs395. redfestdxb.com

Friday: Machine Gun Kelly at Drai’s Dubai

Dubai superclub, Drai’s Dubai are hosting the official RedFest 2020 afterparty so expect a seriously big night. Machine Gun Kelly will put on his second performance of the night there, so if you missed RedFest earlier there’s another chance to see him. There’s free entry for ladies with free-flowing drinks until 1am.

Drai’s Dubai, Meydan, Dubai 11pm to 4am, Friday February 7, free entry ladies, Dhs200 guys. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com

Friday: WeBrunch: After Dark

The popular daytime brunch, WeBrunch has gone all nocturnal on us and will be relaunching as a brand new Friday evening brunch on February 7, named We Brunch: After Dark. Enjoy a huge buffet with pizza, pasta, roast dinners and delicious desserts washed down with a selection of house drinks. Get ready for glitter, confetti, disco lights and dancing like no one’s watching – everything goes at We Brunch…

We Brunch: After Dark, Accents Restaurant, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling. webrunchdxb.com

Images: Social