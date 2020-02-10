Get these on the group chat…

Brunches have become a bonafide institution in Dubai, and we’re not just talking about the time between breakfast and lunch. No, these days, brunch in Dubai means weekends spent socialising, with hours of unlimited food and drinks to boot.

If you’re a Dubai brunch regular, you’ll know that things can often get a little pricey, so here we’ve rounded up ten Dubai weekend brunch deals under Dhs300…

Thursday

Jazz PizzaExpress: The Stage Brunch

It’s earned itself a reputation as one of the go-to Thursday night brunches in Dubai, with delicious Pizza Express signature dishes, live music and a big party atmosphere. Dishes include sharing starters like deep fried mozarella or buschetta, followed by your choice of mains which include pizza and pasta.

Jazz at PizzaExpress, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 soft, Dhs224 house, Dhs275 premium. Tel: (04) 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae

Q43: Thank Brunch it’s Thursday

Q43 is a great spot to meet for some after-work Thursday drinks, and even better, they have the kind of wallet-friendly deal you need on a Thursday evening in Dubai. For just Dhs200, enjoy three hours’ unlimited house drinks including beer, wine and spirits along with some bar snacks like humous and flat bread – great for nibbles as the night gets underway. If you’re not done at 11pm, its Dhs100 for another hour of unlimited drinks too.

Q43, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs130 soft drinks, Dhs200 house beverages. Tel: (04) 443 5403. q43dubai.com

Zero Gravity: Club Inc

Every Thursday, Zero Gravity serves up a four-hour package of unlimited food and drink from 8pm to 12am for a bargain Dhs199. Guests are welcome to come and go as they like through the night, whether you’re heading there pre-night out, or planning on spending all four hours in the venue. Kickstart your evening with a visit to ‘Eat Street’, where the team of chefs will be serving up street food bites such as noodles, pizzas, hot dogs and burgers as well as sweet treats such as cotton candy. There’s also a fairground themed garden, with street artists performing between Giant Jenga, Connect 4, ping pong tables and basketball hoops.

Zero Gravity, Sky Dive Dubai, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 12am, Thursdays, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Friday

Il Faro: La Festa Italiana

For an oh-so-scenic and relaxed weekend brunch, the pretty lighthouse-style restaurant Il Faro is a must-visit. It serves up a whole host of delicious Italian dishes including fresh pizza, pasta and antipasti, paired with unlimited house beverages every Friday afternoon. Saluti.

Il Faro, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs265 house, Dhs395 sparkling, Dhs595 French bubbles. Tel: (04) 568 3137. facebook.com/ilfarodxb

Joe’s Backyard: Joe’s Friday Brunch

For a laid-back brunch vibe, check out Joe’s Backyard. Their Friday brunch offers unlimited drinks and juicy barbecued meats with a range of sides, priced at Dhs275 with house drinks. If you haven’t got a BBQ at home – this might get you that little bit closer.

Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 house drinks, Dhs395 premium. Tel: (055) 709 4509. facebook.com/joesbackyarddubai

La Cucina: Don’t Mess with Mama

La Cucina is the brand new Italian restaurant that recently opened at Club Vista Mare, with cosy seating, rustic furnishings and sea views making for perfect alfresco dining. Every Friday, enjoy some of their signature sharing dishes like antipasti, paired with free flowing drinks for Dhs285 from 12.30pm to 4pm. If you’re not ready to leave at 4pm, you can avail two hours of free-flowing Italian beverages for Dhs150, any time between 4pm and 7pm.

La Cucina, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs285 house, Dhs385 Italian bubbles, Dhs585 French bubbles. Tel: (04) 568 2104. facebook.com/LaCucinaItalianKitchenDubai

McGettigan’s JLT: McGettigan’s Friday Brunch

Keep things casual with the trusty Friday brunch at McGettigan’s JLT. From 1pm to 5pm, you’ll get free-flowing drinks, tasty small-plate dishes, BBQ food and even their signature roast dinner for a wallet-friendly Dhs230. Afterwards, there’s a drunch package from 5pm to 8pm with unlimited house drinks for Dhs199. Enjoy live music and entertainment all day.

McGettigans JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs230 house beverages, Dhs300 premium. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

Soul Street: NOMAD

If you’re looking for a Friday brunch with pool access, check out the Nomad brunch at Soul Street. It’s the streetfood-inspired restaurant that’s just opened at Five Palm Jumeirah’s new sister hotel, FIVE Jumeirah Village. Go with the flow, with house beverages, delicious street food and unlimited house beverages, followed by an afterparty at the pool.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 house beverages. Tel: (04) 248 9989. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Saturday

El Sur: Siesta Brunch

For a truly authentic Spanish afternoon, try the Siesta Brunch at cute restaurant El Sur. Feast on unlimited plates like tapas, rice dishes and traditional Andalusian paella, paired with house beverages or sparkling cava.

El Sur, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturdays 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs265 house drinks, Dhs295 unlimited cava. Tel: (04) 511 7373. facebook.com/elsurdubai

Andreeas Beach Club: Saturday Ladies Day

If a pool brunch sounds like your ideal way to spend a Saturday then the ladies’ day at Andreeas should tick all of your boxes. Catch some rays on the sun loungers next to or even in the pool or spend the day propped up by the pool bar. From 12pm to 6pm enjoy a food platter and unlimited frozen beverages for Dhs125 per lady. If you arrive after 2pm its Dhs250.

Andreeas, Al Habtoor Grand Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 2pm to 5pm, from Dhs125. Tel: (04) 408 4400. facebook.com/andreeasdubai

