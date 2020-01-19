We Brunch is going all nocturnal on us…

When you think of one of Dubai’s longest standing and most reliable day brunches for an almost-guaranteed good time, We Brunch at Accents has long been a popular destination.

However, now their day brunch is soon to be no more. They’ve gone all nocturnal on us and will be relaunching as a brand new Friday evening brunch on February 7, named We Brunch: After Dark.

It will run every Friday thereafter from 8pm to 11pm at Accents Restaurant at the Intercontinental Dubai Marina. Prices start from Dhs299 for soft drinks, Dhs349 for house drinks and Dhs399 for the sparkling package.

Food is included, with live buffet stations offering cuisine from around the world featuring delicious Italian pizza and pasta, reams of fresh sushi and even a classic British roast section. Make sure to save room for dessert – the previous brunch offered bitesize brownies, cheesecakes, iced lollies, milkshakes and a whole wall of donuts.

We Brunch is known for its party atmosphere and we doubt the After Dark version will be any different. Make sure you’ve got your dancing shoes firmly on and don’t be surprised to find yourself belting out the words to some old school songs.

There’s indoor and outdoor seating, and as it is the perfect time of year to sit outside, book ahead and bag yourself one of the tables on the terrace, surrounded by the twinkling lights of the Marina.

Get ready for glitter, confetti, disco lights and dancing like no one’s watching – everything goes at We Brunch…

We Brunch: After Dark, Accents Restaurant, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling. webrunchdxb.com

Images: Provided/Social