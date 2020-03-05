Sky 5 Dubai will occupy the spot formerly held by 40 Kong…

Are you looking for a new rooftop bar and lounge in the city? Well, fear not, as an export of popular Moroccan bar, Sky 5, is set to officially open its doors in Dubai on Thursday, March 12.

Sky 5 Dubai will occupy the spot formerly held by chic haunt 40 Kong, on the coveted 40th floor at The H Dubai hotel. It offers guests unparalleled views on either side and, most impressively, a stunning Dubai skyline view.

The company has been very active on its social media in recent weeks, announcing the opening on March 12 and citing timings from 9pm to 3am. It seems that the new bar comes from the same people that brought us Nargui Five Dubai.

The original Sky 5 bar can be found in the city of Marrakech, Morocco. It’s known there as a ‘tapas bar and restaurant’ so we think we can expect the same sort of offering at the new Dubai spot.

Alongside food, Sky 5 in Marrakech serves up cocktails, shisha, live entertainment and guest performers, so it’s likely that Sky 5 Dubai will follow suit, although we don’t know yet for sure.

When it opens, Sky 5 Dubai will be the latest international concept to open its doors in Dubai in the past few months. In 2019, the Dubai outpost of Amazonico (made famous in Madrid), Mykonos export Nammos and outpost of famous New York restaurant Indochine all opened their doors.

In 2020 so far, we’ve seen the launches of hotly-anticipated Asian export, CÉ LA VI in the Address Sky View hotel as well as world-famous Chinese restaurant, Hutong.

That’s not all though, there’s plenty more bars and restaurants set to open in Dubai this year…

Sky 5 Dubai, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, opening March 12, 9pm to 3am. @sky5dubai

