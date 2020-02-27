Get ready for delicious food, tons of entertainment and some seriously funky cocktails…

Lock, Stock & Barrel has long-established itself in Dubai as one of the city’s unwaveringly favoured sports and party bar brands and now there’s even more reason to go, as the LSB JBR branch is launching a brand new Friday brunch.

Jovially titled ‘Absolutely Barreled’, the new brunch offering will launch on Friday, March 6. The party will kick off from 12pm to 4pm, with the soft drinks package priced at Dhs200 and house beverages at a seriously wallet-friendly Dhs250 – so no excuses.

Just because the brunch officially finishes at 4pm, that doesn’t mean it’s officially time to go home. Nope, you can enjoy two-for-one on selected drinks with LSB JBR’s handy happy hour which runs from 4pm to 8pm, so better get on your dancing shoes.

There’s no chance of leaving the ‘Absolutely Barreled’ brunch hungry. You’ll get to feast on unlimited rounds of hummus, nachos, cobb salad and crudites. Don’t fill up too much on those though, as the next round will consist of spring rolls, popcorn shrimp, deep fried brie, flat breads, sliders and loaded potato tots.

Desserts include a signature New York cheesecake, triple chocolate mud cake, sweet kebab skewers and a sweet-tooth’s heaven with a colourful sweet display with lollipops, candy floss and more. House drinks include wine, spirits, beer and some truly funky cocktails (trust us, we’ve had a sneak peak).

‘What’s the entertainment?’ we hear you ask. Well, in true Lock, Stock & Barrel style, there will be live music with singers, guitarists and even some beatboxing. The venue will be ready to provide the perfect backdrop for your Insta pics, with a ball pit and giant inflatables. You know…as you do.

The only thing left to do is get this on the group chat. See you there.

Absolutely Barreled, Lock Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, every Friday from March 6, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft package, Dhs250 house package. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Images: Provided