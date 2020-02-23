Enjoy five hours of unlimited drinks, food and Peaky Blinders-themed fun for Dhs300…

‘By order of the Peaky Blinders‘, you’d better get your Friday plans in place as a weekly brunch, themed on the massively popular Birmingham gangster drama, is launching in Dubai on Friday February 28.

If you’re not yet familiar with the smash-hit series, Peaky Blinders follows the lives of a criminal gang based in Birmingham in 1919 and has become a global hit since the first episode was released back in 2013, when it aired on BBC Two. There’s now five seasons.

The new brunch will take place every Friday at the Double Decker, Roda Al Rooj Downtown Dubai, so make sure you save time to source yourself a flat cap or Edwardian outfit. With the pub’s dark mahogany wood, sweeping staircases and period features, its hardly surprising that the organisers chose it as the venue.

Breaking the mould of most Dubai brunches’ 3.5-to-four-hour brunch times, the Peaky Blinders brunch will run for five hours, from 12pm to 5pm, priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs300. Post 5pm, an afterparty will ensue, with a three-hour unlimited drinks package for Dhs150.

The food menu will consist of straight-up British classics with starters, mixed ‘peaky party’ platters, mains and desserts available. For the entertainment, a DJ will be on hand to provide the crowd with a mix of old and new tunes and of course, there’ll be some Peaky Blinders remixes in there.

Whilst you don’t have to dress up, you’re welcomed to if you really fancy getting in the spirit, and why not, as prizes will be available for the best-dressed male, female and group. Other themed entertainment is in store, so keep your eyes peeled.

Peaky Blinder Dubai Brunch, Double Decker, Roda AL Rooj Downton Dubai, Al Safa Street, Dubai, every Friday from February 28, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs300, afterparty 5pm to 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 307 3577. @peakypartyuae

Images: Social