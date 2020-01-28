The Moulin Rouge-themed dine around will include live entertainment and a four-hour food and drink package…

Following the success of their previous sell-out editions, Atlantis, The Palm’s ‘Cirque de Cuisine’ four-hour, dine-around mega-brunch is returning to Dubai in March 2020.

It will take place on Thursday March 19, from 7pm to 11pm, with early-bird all-all-you-can-eat-and-drink tickets available now from PlatinumList, priced at Dhs295 for soft drinks and Dhs425 for house drinks (inclusive of bubbles).

This time, the theme is ‘The Rouge Edition’ so be prepared to step into the world of Moulin Rouge, with incredible live entertainment including cabaret, theatre and dancers as you roam and dine freely at nine of Atlantis’ participating restaurants.

Your evening is your own at this non-stop, fabulous mega-brunch as you can spend as long as you want, in any or all of the hotel’s world-famous eateries, which include Nobu, Ossiano, Bread Street Kitchen, Seafire, Ronda Locatelli and Hakkasan.

Food is served from live cooking stations and buffets, and you’ll be able to tuck into some of the restaurants’ signature dishes like succulent beef Wellington from Bread Street Kitchen, mouthwatering dim sum from Hakkasan and bitesize sushi from Nobu.

The dessert section will take you on a magical journey through the underwater realms of the hotel’s aquarium, with everything from cake pops to cupcakes, ice creams and lollipops all waiting for you to try them.

When you’re fed and watered, we doubt you’ll be able to resist the allure of the party in The Avenues, where a DJ will be playing music and a pop-up bar will be serving even more free-flowing drinks.

For those who don’t want the night to end, there will also be an after-party at Wavehouse, the casual surf-style bar from 11.30pm to 2.30am.

Cirque de Cuisine: The Frozen Edition, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, Thursday March 19, 7pm to 11pm, early bird tickets available soon, from Dhs425 house and Dhs295 soft. Tel: 04 426 1000. platinumlist.net

Images: Provided