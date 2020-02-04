Sponsored: Enjoy an overnight stay, special welcome basket and breakfast in bed from Dhs545 per room…

Valentine’s Day is edging ever closer and if you’re still mulling over ideas to impress your loved one, we might just have the answer.

Vida Hotels & Resorts has created an epic Valentine’s staycation package in Dubai that will take all of the stress of planning a romantic night away from you. You’ll get an overnight stay, a surprise welcome basket and even breakfast in bed the next morning, from just Dhs545 for two people.

If you’d like to add on a romantic dinner for the evening before your stay, you’ll get some special Valentine’s discounted rates. Seafood platters, melt-in-the-mouth meat and delicious desserts are all on the menu.

Choose to stay in the beating heart of the city at the chic Vida Downtown hotel for Dhs1,130 per room, or check out the stunning Vida Creek Harbour for an incredible price of Dhs545.

For those who prefer to stay closer to the city but want a more tranquil environment than Downtown Dubai, opt to stay at Vida Emirates Hills from Dhs640. It has a beautiful terrace with amazing golf course views.

The ‘Valentine Dinner’ for two is priced at Dhs300 with soft drinks (usually Dhs499) or Dhs400 with a bottle of sparkling wine (usually Dhs599). You could step it up even further with a private cabana complete with a bottle of sparkling wine for Dhs600 (usually Dhs850), to make the evening even more romantic.

Lots of goodies await you in the surprise welcome basket, including a bottle of house wine, fun games like Twister, Trivia, boardgames and lots more, so it’s the perfect excuse to put your phones down and enjoy some quality time.

The special Valentine’s package is available on stays from February 13 to 15, 2020, however the Valentine Dinner package is only available on February 14.

Valentine Stay, Vida Hotels & Resorts, various locations, valid on stays from February 13 to 15, from Dhs545 for two people. vidahotels.com/love-is-at-vida

