If you’re looking for a spot to grab a bite to eat before or after your concert at the Coca-Cola Arena – then we have the list for you. No matter your craving, City Walk is full of incredible restaurants that offer a quick fix, or fancy sit-down meal.

Here is a complete guide to the best restaurants in City Walk

Bon Bird

The little sister of the much-loved Pickl, Bon Bird is the perfect spot to head to if you’re looking for a quick and delish place to enjoy some fried chicken. Choose your spice level, don’t forget the fries. Oh and if you’re feeling really hungry – order the chicken melt sandwich and thank us later.

BonBird, City, Walk next door to Pickl, open daily 11.30am to 2am. @bonbird.mena

Allo Beirut

You can never go wrong with some levant in your life. Allo Beirut is one of those Lebanese restaurants that will never let you down for consistently good Arabic food. Shawamas, quintessential Lebanese burgers and everything else in between.

Allo Beirut, Al Safa Street, City Walk, open 24/7. @allobeirutstreetfood

Eggspectation

If you’re looking for the fry-up of your life that will set in motion the rest of your plans, day or night – Eggspectation is the one for you. Serving breakfast all day you can expect all of our sweet and savoury favourites. From pancakes to waffles, full-blown breakfasts and eggs benedict the choice is yours.

Eggspectation, City Walk, Al Safa St, open 7am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 240 6877 @eggpectationuae

Hangry Joes

Hailing from the US, this is one of the restaurants in City Walk that will curb your chicken craving. The Nashville-style hot chicken that will literally have your mouth watering. From Nashville-style sandwiches to wings with a Korean twist, drenched in a luscious soy garlic sauce. We cannot recommend you try the Koren chicken nuggets enough.

Hangry Joe’s, City Walk, Al Safa St open 10am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 529 7884 @hangryjoes.ae

Mythos

The original outpost can be found in JLT but make no mistake Mythos City Walk brings an entirely new feel to the brand. If you’re up for some spanakopitas, gyros and deliciousness then this is the place to be.

Mythos, The Square, City Walk, open daily 12.30pm to 3.45pm and 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 225 3313 @mythosdubai

Nightjar

If you’re looking for that delightful caffeine boost then this is the one for you. Born in 2017 by a group of coffee lovers, this establishment loves the art of coffee and the communities that grow it. This chic outlet is originally from Alserkal Avenue, offering artisanal coffee, cold brew and positive vibes. Nightjar is aware of the exploitation of farmers and is dedicated to ethical sourcing.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, City Walk, Building 6, Shop 4, Al Safa St open 9am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)4 341 2440 @nightjar.coffee

Pickl

We all know and love this burger joint, and if by some miracle you don’t – you must be new to Dubai. Pickl is a homegrown burger joint that serves up some of the best burgers, and messy fries. Chicken or beef even the beyond burgers are delicious.

Pickl City, Walk next door to Bon Bird, open daily 11.30am to 2am @pickl.mena

Saya Brasserie

Perfectly pink and stunning. There are four branches around Dubai, in Citywalk, Wasl 51, Nakheel Mall and Dubai Hills. The cafe is sure to be a beautiful backdrop to shoot some candid’s before you tuck into some really good food. Flaky croissants and tasty toasties are on the menu along with delectable lotus pancakes and brioche crunchy French toast.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, various locations around Dubai and timings vary, sayacafe.ae, @saya.brasserie

Images: Supplied and Social