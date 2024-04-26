Sponsored: Whether you’re dreaming of all-inclusive summer sojourns to stunning Grecian isles or the sun-soaked Spanish coast…

If you’re making plans for your spring and summer escapes, whether you’re on a romantic trip for two, all-encompassing family getaway, or group get-together with friends, Ikos Resorts has a stay for you.

Ikos Resorts is built on the ethos of ‘Philoxenia’, a nod to its promise to deliver above-and-beyond the realms of regular hospitality. Encouraging travellers to arrive as guests and leave as friends, the resorts and their teams pride themselves on high-impact hospitality that offers five-star service and meaningful immersions in equal measure.

Known and loved for bringing a new standard of luxury to the all-inclusive escape, you can put your wallet away when you get away to one of Ikos Resorts’ seven properties, all ideally situated across alluring European hotspots in Greece and Spain. Thats because all guests checking-in benefit from their unique, ‘Unconditional Luxury’ concept, which means you’ll have everything from gourmet menus by Michelin pedigree chefs, to cocktails from master mixologists, spa treatments using products from Anne Sémonin Paris, and unforgettable experiences included. Couple that with around-the-clock room service, and you’ve got endless reasons to never even leave you resorts.

But if you do happen to want to venture out, Ikos Resorts has also curated a Local Discovery programme, inviting travellers to enjoy a range of complimentary local experiences that they’ll reach via free-to-use Tesla cars.

The brand is currently situated in seven sun-soaked destinations across Greece and Spain, with a duo of resorts in Halkidiki (Ikos Oceania and Ikos Olivia), a pair of properties in Corfu (Ikos Dassia and Ikos Odisia), Ikos Andalusia in Marbella-Estepona, Spain and Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca. Further resorts are also under developments in Greece, as well as the brand’s debut Portuguese property.

While each property has its own allure and charms, for big group getaways, Ikos Andalusia in haute hotspot Marbella has perhaps one of the most exciting new additions for 2024. New for this summer, Ikos Andalusia unveils a new collection of four-bedroom, deluxe villas – complete with private pools – that are the jewel in the crown of this all-encompassing resort. A first-of-its-kind offering on the Iberian Peninsula, it also comes with a slew of in-suite privileges to make guests feel like true royalty. Whether you’re travelling with your besties for a special occasion, or getting together with family for a multi-generational getaway, this is the ultimate hideaway that offers privacy and sophistication in abundance.

Room rates start from Dhs1,250 per night for the ‘Unconditional Luxury’ concept.

Discover the resorts now at ikosresorts.com