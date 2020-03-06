Relieve stress and ease boredom with these relaxing activities at home…

Whether you’re working from home or just trying to keep your distance, we’re all spending significantly more time at home these days, so how do you fill all of those hours indoors?

To help keep you happy and healthy, we’ve rounded up six relaxing things you can do in the comfort of your own home this week.

1. Have a go at baking

Baking, whether you’re doing it for yourself or for others, can have a host of psychological benefits. In addition to relieving stress, baking is a form of self-expression and communication. There’s nothing quite as satisfying as creating something from scratch, and there are plenty of recipes online that you can follow based on your baking skill level. And while baking is an exact science, when it comes to decorating your baked goods, you can get as creative as you want with colours, sprinkles and toppers. Just remember to wash your hands every now and then for 20 seconds while you create your masterpiece.

2. Get crafty

Much like baking, diving into the arts and crafts world can have a soothing effect. From painting to jewellery making, pottery and craftwork, the hands-on options are endless. Rather than heading out to the shops to buy items for your craft project, take a look around your house for things that can be upcycled, such as turning old clothes and linen into a patchwork quilt, or jars that can be transformed into vases. Have little ones at home? They too, can join in on the fun.

3. Pamper yourself

There’s nothing like heading off to the beauty salon for a facial or a mani-pedi to boost your spirits. However, if you’re practicing social distancing, you can pamper yourself at home and feel just as amazing. Galina Antoniuk, the spa director at Anantara Dubai, suggests whipping up a quick face mask using natural yoghurt and grated cucumber, then leaving it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off, or combining used coffee grounds with a dollop of honey to create an energising body scrub.

4. Turn the pages of a new book

Getting lost in a good book is always a great escape, but if you’ve already gone through your bookshelf, check out Reading Hub on the App Store and Google Play, where you can find a wide variety of new and pre-loved books, delivered straight to your door. The app is free to download, and on the virtual shelves, you’ll find books ranging from children’s classics to mystery, romance, action, adventure, self-help, travel and more. Wondering what to read first? Take a look at five classic novels to see you through social distancing.

5. Master that yoga pose

With news pouring in from around the world regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, sometimes all you need is to log out, switch off and do some yoga, which is known to reduce stress, anxiety, depression and much more. While you may not be able to take your mat to your favourite studio at the moment, you can easily do it in the comfort of your own home. Take a look at these free online classes from some of Dubai’s top yoga studios.

6. Build memories with your family

If you’re a parent, it is scientifically proven that spending time with your children is a good stress reducer (although ask any parent, and they’re likely to say they’re a good stress inducer, too!). In the same way, children who spend quality time with their parents feel a sense of self-worth. If you’ve had the ‘Covid-19 chat’ with your little ones, they already know that they have to spend time indoors for the next few weeks, but this doesn’t mean it has to be boring. From building forts to treasure hunts, indoor picnics and spring cleaning, the options are endless. See this as an opportunity to reconnect with those who matter most – and don’t feel too guilty if some additional screen time creeps in.

Images: Unsplash