This is music to our ears…

With lockdowns now a reality across the globe, bars and lounges closed in Dubai, and the need for social distancing increasing on a daily basis, it can be all too easy to slip into a sense of gloom.

So, this latest trend is just what we needed.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin kickstarted it all yesterday when he took to Twitter to announce he would be live-streaming an impromptu concert for fans who were stuck indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) March 16, 2020

If you missed it, you can catch the 30-minute acoustic performance here:

Inspired by this show of musical largesse, American crooner John Legend came to the party, announcing his own virtual singalong (complete with model wife Chrissy Teigan atop the piano), and asking other musos to pass the #TogetherAtHome torch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT



While we debate which Netflix show to binge next, Pink is apparently using the US lockdowns to learn how to play the piano, sharing yesterday’s rehearsal session with her 7.6 million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:13pm PDT

And Australian singer Keith Urban belted out some country classics, with wife Nicole Kidman bopping along in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Mar 16, 2020 at 6:17pm PDT

Thanks guys, we feel better already.

Images: Getty/Twitter/Instagram