The new centre is responsible for combatting pandemics, including the coronavirus…

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has announced that a Centre for Coronavirus Control will open in Dubai.

The new centre will bring together representatives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other relevant local authorities.

The centre will be responsible for preparing strategic plans and recommendations to combat pandemics, including Covid-19. It will also be tasked with developing rapid intervention plans in coordination with the public and private sectors.

This news follows yesterday’s announcement that the first drive-through coronavirus testing centres will be built in Dubai within the next 10 days. The UAE’s first testing centre, at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, has the ability to process 600 tests each day.

Last week, Sheikh Hamdan called on Dubai residents to help the city during this difficult period. He urged everyone to donate one day of their time by volunteering for health and community services via the Day for Dubai app.

He also shared a powerful message asking everyone to stay at home, taking to Twitter to say that “social distancing is not a choice”.

The only way to guarantee that we safeguard the wellbeing of our loved ones is to ACT now, TOGETHER and WITHOUT exceptions. Stay Home.

Social Distancing is NOT a matter of choice. it is a critical DEMAND from every one of us, in order for our city and our society to remain safe. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 23, 2020

Sheikh Hamdan concluded by saying: “Remember that we are only as strong as our weakest link. We’re here for you, and trust that we can count on your commitment to act responsibly. #STAYHOME”.