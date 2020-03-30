The test takes just five minutes, and you get the results via SMS…

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has launched the UAE’s first drive-through Covid-19 testing centre (one of only five in the world) at Zayed Sports City. The lab can process around 600 of the five-minute tests each day.

Now, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has instructed the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to set up drive-through centres across the UAE, including Dubai.

Mohamed bin Zayed and Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed during the opening of the (COVID-19) drive-thru testing site in Zayed Sports City, launched by @SEHAHealth & @DoHSocial.It provides a safe 5 minute testing procedure, carried out by qualified medical staff and the latest devices pic.twitter.com/IXR1Ngq5XF — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 28, 2020

The labs in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will be constructed over the next 10 days, with instructions on how to book appointments and how to use them coming soon.

How does the current testing site work?

The centre in Abu Dhabi is a four-lane service that conducts the entire test process while you stay in your car. After a nasal swab is taken, you’ll be sent home to self-isolate until you receive the results via SMS.

If Dubai’s drive-through test centre follows the same procedure as Abu Dhabi, those wishing to book an appointment will have to call a helpline number in advance.

You’ll then be screened over the phone to establish whether further testing is required.

In Abu Dhabi, priority is given to senior citizens, those with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, and those who have had contact with the virus. For the wider community seeking reassurance, the testing procedure will cost Dhs370.

This news joins an announcement by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) that declared the UAE has already carried out over 220,000 laboratory coronavirus tests, roughly 22,900 tests per million people, which is the second-highest tests per capita rate in the world.

Images: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan via Twitter