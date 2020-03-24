Dubai’s Crown Prince stated that “social distancing is NOT a choice”…

‘Stay home’ are the two words repeated all around us at the moment, from social media to the Burj Khalifa. Now it’s the turn HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to spread the same message.

HH Sheikh Hamdan took to Twitter to express his view on the pandemic, and urge people not to leave their homes. Dubai’s Crown Prince began by addressing the global situation, reminding everyone that Dubai is not immune to Covid-19.

Everyday, we see the global situation around COVID-19 worsening at an exponential pace. However, thanks to the tireless and incredible efforts of our emergency response team, we have managed to protect ourselves and our communities till date. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 23, 2020

He goes on to say that social distancing is not a choice, and that we must act now to protect ourselves, our families and friends, simply by staying home.

The only way to guarantee that we safeguard the wellbeing of our loved ones is to ACT now, TOGETHER and WITHOUT exceptions. Stay Home.

Social Distancing is NOT a matter of choice. it is a critical DEMAND from every one of us, in order for our city and our society to remain safe. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 23, 2020

In his final sign off, HH Sheikh Hamdan said: “Remember that we are only as strong as our weakest link. We’re here for you, and trust that we can count on your commitment to act responsibly. #STAYHOME”.

This comes as the UAE government puts out a plea for everyone in the country to stay at home, unless absolutely necessary. Residents are permitted to leave their homes only to purchase essentials such as groceries and medicine.

A variety of measures have been taken to police those not following the guidelines, Dubai Police has been patrolling the city, while Sharjah Police has released drones in a bid to help remove the public from the streets.

See the video here: