Sheikh Hamdan is asking everyone to donate one day of their time…

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has launched ‘Your City Needs You’, a new volunteering campaign through the Day for Dubai app.

Embodying @HHShkMohd’s directives to spread the values of volunteerism as a humanitarian and national duty, we have launched the ‘Your City Calls You’ campaign through the Day for Dubai app, calling on residents to volunteer in areas of their expertise. https://t.co/bAXd82rkzo pic.twitter.com/IIODju7EDP — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 24, 2020



If you’ve been wondering what you can do to help the UAE tackle coronavirus, then downloading the Day for Dubai app on the Apple Store or Google Play is a great place to start.

Sheikh Hamdan has called on all members of the community to volunteer through the Day for Dubai app, and hopes that everyone can donate at least one day of their time.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “My message to everyone is to volunteer to join the dedicated teams that are working around-the-clock to protect our community. This is part of our social responsibility and our duty to help safeguard the welfare of society. Our aim is to ensure the highest levels of protection against the global pandemic we are facing and support the government’s efforts to combat it. This is a great opportunity to show our unity and our love for our city”.

A collaboration between Dubai Health Authority and Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the app lets you connect with volunteer opportunities in Dubai, matching you with the required skills and expertise.

There are health positions for doctors, nurses and paramedics, but the opportunities aren’t limited to medical professionals.

You can volunteer your time to visit senior citizens, care for children and people of determination, help with education and mentoring, or join emergency response teams.

Registration takes one to three working days, and opportunities and events are being added all the time.

At a time when we can all feel a bit helpless, it’s inspiring to see the difference a day can make.