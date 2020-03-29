In an effort to make testing for Covid-19 easier, SEHA has launched a drive-through testing lab…

The UAE has begun efforts to make it easier for residents who wish to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has developed a Covid-19 testing centre, based Zayed Sports City, which will operate daily between 8am and 8pm.

Before visiting, individuals must make a pre-screening appointment by calling (800) 1717.

Mohamed bin Zayed and Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed during the opening of the (COVID-19) drive-thru testing site in Zayed Sports City, launched by @SEHAHealth & @DoHSocial.It provides a safe 5 minute testing procedure, carried out by qualified medical staff and the latest devices pic.twitter.com/IXR1Ngq5XF — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 28, 2020

The five-minute procedure is carried out by qualified member of medical staff, using the latest methods in healthcare technology.

SEHA created the four-lane facility to help expedite diagnosis and enable the most effective, informed and proactive measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The site has a capacity of 600 tests daily, and all tests will be carried out on individuals whilst they stay in the vehicle.

Anyone wanting to visit must complete pre-screening on the (800) 1717 helpline number. Priority will be given to senior citizens, pregnant women and those suffering from chronic health conditions.

How does the screening process work?

If given the go-ahead following a pre-screening process via phone, individuals will be given a scheduled appointment. You’ll need to register using your Emirates ID, and downloading the SEHA smartphone app is recommended.

At the test site, the five-minute procedure involves a nose swab and is entirely conducted whilst visitors remain in their car.

Those being tested will then be instructed to return home and self-quarantine until results arrive via SMS or the SEHA app.

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces visited the centre on Saturday March 28 and praised the work of the UAE’s healthcare professionals.

Today, I visited the mobile COVID-19 Test Center set up by SEHA as part of measures to contain the virus. Medical teams out in the field are the first line of protection of the UAE, their sacrifices safeguard our health. pic.twitter.com/nrO0iCFr8t — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 28, 2020

If you’re living in Abu Dhabi and are experiencing any of the coronavirus symptoms, call the helpline above and go through prescreening. Otherwise, make sure you continue to stay at home.

