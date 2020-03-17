Due to global health concerns, Etihad has suspended flights to multiple destinations…

To help stem the spread of Covid-19, some restrictions have been placed on international travel.

These route closures come at the request of both international and domestic authorities. With Etihad’s expansive network of destinations, this has meant a considerable change to their schedule.

Those directly affected by flight cancellations or travel restrictions, who have booked directly with Etihad in the UAE, can apply for changes and refunds online, or over the phone (600) 555666. But bear in mind, lines are likely to busy.

Before travelling, remember to check with your airline, local consulates for your destination, and the UAE’s own advisory agencies for the most up-to-date advice and restrictions.

Etihad’s current list of route restrictions includes:

Europe:

Milan (MXP)

Suspended until April 30.

Rome (FCO)

Suspended until April 30.

Madrid (MAD)

Suspended until March 31.

Barcelona (BCN)

Suspended until March 31.

Middle East:

Beirut (BEY)

Suspended until March 31.

Istanbul (IST)

Suspended until March 31.

Amman (AMM)

Suspended until March 31.

Riyadh (RUH)

Suspended until March 31.

Jeddah (JED)

Suspended until March 31.

Dammam (DMM)

Suspended until March 31.

Medina (MED)

Suspended until March 31.

Kuwait (KWI)

Suspended until March 31.

Bahrain (BAH)

Reduced to double-daily until March 31.

Muscat (MCT)

Reduced to double-daily until March 31.

Africa:

Casablanca (CMN) and Rabat (RBA)

Suspended until March 31.

Asia:

Jakarta (CGK)

Reduced to daily service until June 30.

Seoul (ICN)

Reduced from daily to four times weekly between March 30 to April 30.

Hong Kong (HKG)

Suspended until June 30.

Bangkok (BKK)

Reduced to double-daily service from March 21 to May 02.

Shanghai (PVG)

Suspended until March 28

Chengdu (CTU)

All flights suspended until further notice.

Nagoya (NGO)

Suspended until June 30.