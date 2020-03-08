The new policy aims to relieve worries of customers in light of Covid-19…

If you had doubts on whether to book a flight amid the coronavirus, or Covid-19 outbreak, Emirates Airline is offering a solution. The airline has announced a new policy that applies to all flights booked between March 7 and March 31, which removes the fee normally applied to flight changes.

This means that if you book flights for any of its existing destinations before March 31, you can change your booking without facing any reissuance fees. The move aims to offer travellers peace of mind when looking to book a flight over the next 11 month period.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said: “We want our customers to feel fully supported, comfortable and confident when making travel plans, while offering them the best fares, without incurring change fees should they decide to delay or adjust dates. The situation remains dynamic and we will continue to look at ways to provide flexibility, convenience and peace of mind for our customers.”

The airline has also stepped up its cleaning process with enhanced disinfecting procedures following flights from destinations most affected by the virus. Emirates stated that all planes already ‘utilise HEPA filters, which are proven to remove more than 99 per cent of viruses in the cabin environment’. If a case of Covid-19 is suspected on board, the filters will be replaced.

If you wish to rebook a flight booked between March 7 and 31, any applicable fare differences will still apply. Flights booked before March 5 will carry the previous refund and rebooking conditions, passengers are advised to check emirates.com for rebooking or rerouting options for flights which have been cancelled due to the virus.

emirates.com

Images: Provided