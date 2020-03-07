With nurseries closed for the next two weeks, discover seven eateries to help keep little ones entertained…

If you heard a collective yelp on Saturday evening, it was probably the parents of Dubai as their phones lit up with the news that nurseries would be closed for the next two weeks.

So, to help ease the pain, we’ve rounded up seven tried-and-tested Dubai restaurants with play areas, so you can dine in style while they let off some steam.

Pots, Pans & Boards

From the bountiful breakfasts to the homey roasts, there’s a lot to like about Tom Aikens’ mod-British eatery overlooking the beach at JBR. For parents, the biggest drawcard is the play area, complete with mini kitchen, puzzles, games and a handful of coveted dining tables, so you can tuck into your full English while keeping a close eye on junior. If your smalls still have energy to burn, wander across to the playground at the beach, where they can climb, slide and build sandcastles to their hearts’ content.

Pots, Pans & Boards, Unit 5101, The Beach, JBR, on the waterfront opposite the Amwaj Rotana, Sat to Wed 8am to midnight, Thur and Fri 8am to 1am. Tel: (04) 456 1959. potspansandboards.ae

Café Confetti

A favourite on the kids’ birthday party circuit, button-cute Café Confetti in JLT is the perfect place to catch up with friends over coffee and cake, while your toddlers cavort in the cubby house and toy kitchen. There’s a top-notch children’s menu, too, loaded with things they will actually eat, such as mini waffles, crepes with apple sauce, and spaghetti bolognese.

Cafe Confetti, Lake Level, Cluster U, Al Seef 2, JLT, Dubai, daily, 8am to 9pm. (04) 554 6206. cafeconfettidubai.com

White and the Bear

This kid-centric eatery in Jumeira 3 scored a giant tick of approval from Dubai Eye 103.8 presenter Helen Farmer, when she reviewed White and the Bear with her daughter, Phoebe. Helen was impressed by the healthy menu and Instagrammable interiors, while Phoebe gave a big thumbs up to the cute décor, “yummy chicken nuggets” and friendly staff.

White & The Bear, Al Athar Street, Jumeira 3, Dubai, daily 8am to 9am. Tel: (04) 339 5911. whiteandthebear.com

Wavehouse

If you have older kids in tow, hightail it to Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm, where the bowling alley and arcade offer hours of family entertainment. When hunger strikes, dine on the breezy outdoor terrace overlooking Aquaventure waterpark, with a menu loaded with burgers, pizzas and other kid-friendly fodder.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs 12pm to 3am, Fri and Sat 1pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 426 0000. atlantisthepalm.com

Tom & Serg

Sure, youngsters need room to roam, but there are also times when we want to pen them in. Don’t judge us. Just follow our lead and head to Tom & Serg in Al Quoz, where a little fenced-off oasis of play things awaits. Nab one of the adjoining tables so you can linger over your smashed avo while keeping your peepers on the kids.

15A Street, Al-Joud Center, Al Quoz, Near ACE Hardware, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 8am to 4pm, Fri to Sat 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)56 474 6812. tomandserg.com

Luigia

Our screen time limits have flown out the window this week, but at least our children can create while they watch cartoons at Luigia in JBR, where the kids’ room has craft activities, games and a mini cinema. The Bambini Menu is also on song, with kid-friendly pizzas topped with cheese and turkey ham, simple pastas and healthy nuggets.

Luigia, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 5.30pm to midnight, Fri to Sat 12.30pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 3496 950. luigia.ae

Reform Social & Grill

There’s nothing like a morning spent running around in the fresh air to tire out little legs, and Reform Social & Grill’s patch of lawn in The Lakes is prime for just that. Settle in midweek with a serve of classic sandwiches (roast beef and horseradish, or smoked salmon and cream cheese, perhaps), while your wee ones frolic in the grass.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, daily, 8am to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

