The festival was due to take place from March 12 to 14…

If you had planned to visit the Taste of Dubai food festival next weekend, from March 12 to 14, you’re going to have to rethink as it’s been postponed due to growing health concerns. It will now take place much later on in the year, from December 9 to 12.

March’s edition of Taste of Dubai was set to be its 13th festival in the city, which brings together pop-up stations from some of the city’s coolest restaurants, celebrity chef cooking demos, live music and lots of entertainment.

It’s been advised that all purchased tickets to the festival can be rescheduled to the new dates in December, or else reimbursed. If you have any questions about your ticket, contact Platinum List on helpcenter@platinumlist.net or call (04) 4573 212.

The official word from the organisers is that the development is “due to the continued global developments regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and following precautionary measures being implemented by the UAE government”.

They also said, “We believe this postponement is in the best interest of all participants to ensure we most effectively meet the needs of our clients, and thousands of local and international people of all ages who attend the largest food, music and entertainment event in the city.”

Other events due to take place in the UAE have also been cancelled or postponed. Ultra Abu Dhabi has been postponed until further notice. Russ at Coca-Cola Arena has been postponed to November 27, Dubai International Boat Show has been pushed back to November 2020, DJ Mag Conference has been cancelled and Dubai Lynx will be rescheduled for September, 2020.

You might also like Ultra Abu Dhabi cancelled amid growing health concerns

We’re not sure yet if the same Dubai restaurants and celebrity chefs will participate in the December Taste of Dubai food festival, so we will have to wait and see.

Images: Social