Over 12,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the UAE since the centres opened consecutively over the past days…

Thirteen new COVID-19 drive-through testing centres are now open across the UAE, following the success of the first testing centre at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, bringing the total in the UAE to 14.

The move comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces. Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) produced the thirteen additional drive-through facilities in just 10 days, with a team of 317 employees and volunteers.

Over 630 qualified medical professionals and medical staff will work across the 14 facilities. The centres will give priority to senior citizens; pregnant women; people of determination; people with chronic diseases; and people with COVID-19 symptoms, for whom the testing is free.

Bookings must be made in advance by calling 8001717 Estijaba centre, or through the SEHA smart application. Tests take five minutes and results are expected within 48 hours of the test being conducted. Precautionary exams can be taken at a cost of Dhs370 subject to an initial assessment by SEHA.

Here’s where all 14 COVID-19 drive through testing centres can be found:

Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi

Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi

Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi

Al Khawaneej, Dubai

Mina Rashidy, Dubai

Sharjah

Ajman

Umm Al Quwain

Ras Al Khaimah

Fujairah

Al Hili, Al Ain

Asharej, Al Ain

Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra

Ghayathi, Al Dhafra

Images: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan via Twitter