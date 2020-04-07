Get easy 24/7 access to the information you need…

With so many of us trying to quickly understand as much as possible about the new coronavirus, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has set up an easy way to help.

The DHA is now on WhatsApp to answer any questions from the public about Covid-19. With so many rumours flying around, and myths about magic remedies, the aim is to debunk any falsities and provide real facts to the nation.

The service uses artificial intelligence to respond to questions 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Users can start straight away, simply by saving the number 800342 to their contact list, and sending the word ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp.

The DHA is now available on Whatsapp to answer questions from the public about the Coronavirus. To get reliable and official information 24 hours simply add the (800342) to your contact list and send “Hi” on WhatsApp to get started. pic.twitter.com/M1wmN5kTbM — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) April 6, 2020

Available in English or Arabic, the around-the-clock service will provide all of the necessary knowledge to help protect yourself and loved ones from Covid-19. There will also be helpful precautionary tips available, which will be updated as more information becomes available.

Once you’ve signed up for the service, the DHA will also send you educational videos and guidelines to raise awareness on disease prevention. There’s a self-screening function, which will also advise procedures to take if you need to be tested for the coronavirus.

If you need to speak to a DHA employee, a live chat version will also be available. Meanwhile, FAQs will be regularly kept up to date, with information approved by the DHA and World Health Organisation (WHO).