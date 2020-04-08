Free tests will be available to UAE nationals and expatriates at the COVID-19 drive through centre…

As part of ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus, the Dubai Health Authority announced on Tuesday April 7, that a new drive-through COVID-19 testing centre has opened to the general public at Dubai’s Al Nasr Club.

The new centre will be open every day from 8am to 6.30pm, where UAE nationals as well as expatriates will be eligible for the free COVID-19 test. The test will take five minutes and is done without members of the public having to leave their cars.

Up to 250 tests per day can be conducted at the new drive-through test centre. According to Dubai Health Authority’s official press release, the centre will ‘cater to senior citizens; pregnant women; people of determination; people with chronic diseases; and people with COVID-19 symptoms.’

If you wish to take a test, you’ll need to book ahead as they’re conducted via appointment only. To book, call DHA on 800DHA (800342) and, once registered, you’ll receive a confirmation text message. This text message and a valid Emirates ID needs to be presented at the drive-through centre to get the test.

Tests will be conducted by DHA medical personnel who will approach the vehicle and take a nasal swab. Results can be obtained within 48 hours of the test taking place. To get these, download the DHA app, then click ‘Lab Results’ followed by ‘Patient Services’.

Don’t forget, in line with the new regulations introduced by The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, you will need to obtain a permit to leave your place of residence. You’ll also be required to wear a protective mask and gloves.

The Dubai Health Authority also advised that no more than three people per vehicle are permitted to go for the test. They added that people should show the test confirmation text message if they are stopped by police for leaving the house.

Images: Twitter