Have friends around the city who are feeling a little low right now? These cool gifts might just help perk them up…

As the novel coronavirus progresses, many are finding themselves in quarantine, self-quarantine, or practicing social distancing. The situation can feel overwhelming and isolating, but sending someone you love a small gift during a difficult time can be a meaningful expression of kindness.

Here are a few fun ideas to try…

Pay a celebrity to send a personalised shout out to your mate

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ever heard of cameo.com? The concept is simple. Search the site; pay a famous face – a genuine megastar such as Dick Van Dyke or a cult figure from a favourite reality show (hello, Jerry from Cheer!) to send a personal message to a you or a friend. If that doesn’t give them a little giggle we don’t know what will. Intrigued, we gave it a go for you. It sort of works. Thanks Fred Stoller. Not bad for only Dhs18…

cameo.com

Order a plant delivery from Dubai Garden Centre

Flowers are always a classic route to take when trying to make someone’s day, but houseplants make for a lovely surprise as well. Many of us are finding ourselves craving the outdoors more than ever, and a plant pot delivery can help them stay connected to nature while also staying inside.

dubaigardencentre.ae

Check out Unwind’s selection of puzzles

Order puzzles for your friend and complete it over video calls, or buy two of the same and race to see who finishes first. Board games from Unwind will be delivered within 48 hours, with a delivery charges of Dhs20 within Dubai. To place orders, call at 0564040019.

unwinddubai.com

Send some customised miniature cupcakes

Talk about a unique gift – this little box of bitesize cupcakes can be personalised for your pals in isolation. With delicious mini cakes named Fudge Judy and Oreona Grande, they’ll be beside themselves. Order a box now. Prices start at Dhs30 for a box of five.

@sugargram_me

Build Dubai from LEGO

If you can’t get out to see Dubai’s cityscape, bring the cityscape into your home. Send a mate at LEGO set. They’ll be entertained for hours.

noon.com

Send them a yogi hamper

Why not gift the goodness of health and wellbeing? Order your pal a pretty yoga mat with a new top or leggings to workout in. Local e-boutique yApparel still have Rumi mats in stock.

yapparel.com

Surprise them with a fine-dining food delivery

Sure, he/she could just pick up the phone, click on an app and order a delivery themselves, but what about surprising them with a little gourmet food delivery? An order from Coya perhaps? Or Nobu? How about a little French flair from the legendary LPM Restaurant & Bar? Just imagine their little faces as they chomp down on a lamb chop from LPM while they watch Ozark in their PJs.

WhatsOn.ae for a full list of fine dining deliveries

Send them the most beautiful bouquet from Florette

Support a local business while perking up a friend – that’s the kind of two-birds we like. Local e-florist Florette is back in action after a two-week hiatus and delivering beautiful bouquets in the Dubai area. Visit the website, click on market flowers and browse.

florette.ae

Images: social/Unsplash