Six fresh ways to stay home and have fun…

Dubai residents are a resourceful bunch. Rather than let the social distancing rules get them down, they’ve come up with creative ways to spend the weekend at home. From makeshift DJ sessions to cool balcony pools, these Dubai residents are living their best iso life.

1. Turning your home-delivered dinner from 3Fils into a pumping DJ session

 

2. Channelling The Weeknd with your iso housemates

 

3. This genius at-home spin class set-up. Parents, take note!

 

4. DJ Jabu spinning a live set from her balcony

 

5. Creating that Dubai beach club vibe on your balcony

 

6. Bringing together 19 of your musical mates from around the world to perform the UAE National Anthem

 

