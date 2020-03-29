Silver service optional…

Are you missing a taste of Dubai’s fine-dining restaurants? Well now you don’t have to, they will come to you. Whilst you can’t physically go to your favourite posh venues, you can now enjoy dishes from their top-notch menus from the comfort of your own home.

These are the fine-dining Dubai restaurants that now offer home delivery.

Zuma

Lavish Japanese eatery Zuma has launched a daily home delivery service offering all of your favourite dishes at home. Place your order directly with the restaurant to enjoy delivery between 12pm and 11pm each day. There’s a minimum order of Dhs500.

Zuma Dubai, order direct via: (050) 152 2878, (052) 353 5591, (050) 902 2878. @zumadubai

Tashas

South African fine dining cafe tashas has started a delivery service to bring you your favourite meals at home. You can order now via Deliveroo, and enjoy dishes such as Texas salad, chicken vol-au-vent or the Savva’s chicken pasta without leaving the house. All four of the cafes branches are available to order from, to maximise the delivery area covered.

Tashas, available on Deliveroo now. @tashascafe

LPM

DIFC-based French restaurant LPM has teamed up with Deliveroo to offer home delivery on its extensive menu of tasty dishes. The restaurant is due to go live on Deliveroo this week.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, coming to Deliveroo soon. @lpmdubai

Coya

Craving some delicious Peruvian dishes? No problem. Coya Dubai is now offering delivery in addition to its takeaway service. If its Coya’s signature fresh guacamole you’re after, every order comes with a DIY kit so you can make your own guac at home. To place an order all you need to do is email reservations@coyarestaurant.ae or call 04 316 9600.

Coya Dubai, order direct for delivery. @coyadubai

Burger and Lobster

Get your fix of burgers.. and lobsters, from home with Burger & Lobster and Deliveroo. The restaurant has recently partnered with the delivery app to bring you fresh meaty eats straight to your door. Whether you’re after a tasty lobster roll, or a juicy gourmet patty, you can enjoy the perfect dish from home.

Burger & Lobster, available on Deliveroo. @burgerandlobsterdubai

Four Seasons

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is offering a selection of its best dishes, from across its range of restaurants, available for home delivery. You can order through Zomato, Talabat or Uber Eats, and enjoy from a range of fine-dining dishes spearheaded by executive chef Gilles Arzur.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, order through Zomato, Talabat or Uber Eats. @fsdubai

L’Occitane Cafe

Provençal cafe, L’Occitane, has launched home delivery service through Deliveroo, Zomato and Careem Now. Enjoy a range of their immune-boosting dishes from healthy salads, to comforting mains and naughty-but-nice desserts.

L’Occitane Cafe, available on Deliveroo, Zomato and Careem Now. @loccitanecafe