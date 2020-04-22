Sponsored: The British Butcher Shop delivers all across Dubai to ensure you still get your protein hit…

Supermarket meat and fish can be great, but the choice is limited, especially at the moment. If you want something ‘exotic’ – a Greggs sausage roll, say – or just a bangin’ pack of bangers, your best bet is to check out The British Butcher Shop.

Mike Barker is the founder, a certified Master Butcher since 1979, who opened The British Butcher Shop in the UAE in 2018. Two years later and the company continues to provide quality British products during the days of restricted movement via Geant supermarkets and online deliveries. Place your order online now, and for a limited time, What’s On readers can avail a 7 per cent discount off all orders made between April 22 and April 30. Simply add the code: WON2020 at the moment of purchase.

“All of our meat is fresh and never frozen,” says Mike. “It’s flown in weekly from UK farms and delivered directly to customers’ doors in our own chilled vehicles by our team of trained drivers.”

The meats (suitable for non-Muslims) are all free range, supplied by British makers across the UK from Yorkshire to Suffolk and Kent. The British Butcher Shop also produces over 20 varieties of fresh sausages and burgers all hand made in store, fresh everyday using a secret mix of fresh chicken stock and the brand’s signature blend of herbs and spices.

The British Butcher Shop’s physical locations can be found at Geant supermarkets in Mudon, Remraam and Burj Visa, Downtown Dubai, with more openings to follow later in the year.

To order your next meat delivery, visit thebritishbutchershop.com and type in the discount code WON2020 at the moment of purchase. For more information, check out facebook.com/thebritishbutchershop or follow @BritButcherDXB

*Products are suitable for non-Muslims.