Has anyone ever heard of a birthday in May?

I’m sure there is. Not to offend anyone who is a May baby, by any means. You’re very special, because there’s so few of you. May might sound like a slow month, but in Abu Dhabi, that doesn’t happen. We’ve got an impressive calendar for you once again, and we’re sure this list will get you buzzing for the new month ahead. It’s going to be May, as my heroes *NSYNC have said so wisely.

Watch comedy legend Dave Chappelle live and loud

Outrageous? Sure. Controversial? Occasionally, but his phenomenally successful record on both stage and screen means that Dave is unquestionably one of the all-time comic greats. His return to the UAE comes in the form of a headline performance at the Abu Dhabi comedy week. Find the full line-up here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 23, livenation.me

Get reading at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Be part of talks, innovative technical and creative workshops, live music shows, cooking shows, and specially curated activities for the youth at this convention for the creative. It takes place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADNEC, until May 5, adbookfair.com

Check out a cupcake vending machine

You read that right. This luxe vending machine dispenses delicious bundles of sugary goodness starting at Dhs19 per cupcake. You can choose from Oreo, Nutella, saffron, and Lotus among other flavours. Find it in Marsana at Hudayriyat Island.

Marsana, Hudayriyat Island, @cupcake_atm

Burgers and bowling battles at Central Abu Dhabi

Bangin’ burgers, insane milkshakes, bowling and all the arcade games to take on your friends and family for a memorable time – that’s Central Abu Dhabi for you. Head over to Yas Bay Waterfront every day of the week.

Central, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 4pm to 12am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Sun, 12pm to 12am, @central_uae

Discover Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard

Gourmet goodness awaits at Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, with fine French cuisine served Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 11pm.

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun 6pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)2 509 8555, @bordeaubynicolasisnard

Get stuck into sporting action at the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships

The eigth edition of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships will be held at Zayed Sports City’s Mubadala Arena. Witness the best of the best across all age categories take on each other with this ancient martial art.

Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships, Mubadala Arena, Zayed Sports City, May 1 to 8, @zayedsportscity

Catch The Gruffalo’s Child in live action

Based on the much-loved classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, this performance is a treat for not just the little ones but also the grown-ups. Watch it at the Cultural Foundation over two days. Tickets from Dhs115.

The Gruffalo’s Child, Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi, May 24 and 25, tickets from Dhs115, abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Throw it back at Ting Irie

The Groove Pon di Beach Friday brunch at Ting Irie is what you need to welcome the weekend. Dance to the grooviest 70s, 80s and 90s classics and sample Caribbean delicacies at Dhs265 for three courses and three hours of unlimited drinks.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Fri 6.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0)2 886 7786, @tingirieauh

Catch some Looney Tunes on the big stage

An epic showdown of laughter and competition awaits here, with the all-new ‘Team Looney Tunes Get in the Game’ stage show at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Join beloved Looney tunes icons, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck as they take the stage to compete for the title of Team Looney Tunes coach. With their trusty team captains and Lola Bunny by their side, they’ll dive headfirst into a competition that showcases their skills, wit, and charm to determine who reigns supreme as the ultimate coach.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until May 26. @wbworldyasisland

Live it up with Yas Waterworld’s Ladies’ Event

This could be the ultimate girls’ getaway you’ve been looking for, as Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s iconic Yas Ladies event returns every Friday from April 19, all the way to November. Your fun-filled Friday will include a big splash of adventure, as you dive into a world of aquatic thrills and conquer over 45 rides and slides from 1pm to 10pm. A female DJ will keep the beats coming, and all-female staff will be on site to help you with everything you need.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, April 19 to November 2024, Fridays 1pm to 10pm. yaswaterworld.com

Holiday in Nairobi, Kenya

Taking off from May 1 time per week, Etihad’s new flight route will take you the jewel of Kenya. There’s a wealth of bush, beach and natural beauty to explore in Kenya, a beautiful nation full of rolling savannahs and home to an incredibly diverse, abundant wildlife. Kenya has also opened visa-free travel, so it’ll be easy peasy.

etihad.com

Rock out with Scorpions

German rock supergroup Scorpions are set to play Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on May 17, 2024, as part of their Love at First Sting world tour, and to mark the 40th anniversary of their album of the same name. The timeless Hanover-based hard rockers are all set to bring their signature arena-shaking guitar riffs and power-soaked vocals.

Scorpions: Love at First Sting, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 17, from Dhs195. livenation.me

Go exploring before it gets too hot

The stunning Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi is an absolute must-visit for nature-seekers. A huge boardwalk will take visitors on a nature trail through the natural landscape of mangroves near Yas Island and, take it from us, it’s amazing. As well as the stunning nature walk, there’s loads of activities for the whole family to get involved in such as guided boardwalk tours, kayak trips, and e-canoe tours of the mangroves.

@jubail_mangrove_park

Indulge in a business lunch at LPM

LPM Restaurant & Bar Abu Dhabi has added an array of new seasonal dishes to their business lunch menu such as cherry tomato salad with goat cheese mousse, panfried scallop with pumpkin and herb relish and a delicate strawberry tart, sure to make you forget all about work.

LPM Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, weekdays, 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0) 2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Take part in a blind wine tasting

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is partnering with Gray Mackenzie & Partners for the GMP Wine Market to put your wine tasting skills to the test. You’ll be able to wander around, country to country and get to taste a variety of amazing wines. There will also be delicious food to complement the wines to satisfy everyone’s appetite. Winner gets

6 Bottles of Perrier-Jouët ‘Blason Rosé’.

Nahaam Terrace, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, May 4, 2024, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150, Tel: (0) 2 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

Sample some sushi by the water

Sushi Art has a brand new location – Al Qana, Abu Dhabi. This latest location is offering the signature Sushi Art premium Japanese cuisine, coupled with gorgeous views of the Al Qana canals. This venue marks Sushi Art’s third venture in Abu Dhabiand its tenth branch across the UAE.

Sushi Art, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, @sushiartuae

Spend summer nights at Bab Al Nojoum

It’s time to welcome summer. Bab Al Nojoum will host the Cool Summer Nights Programme at its properties from May 1 until August 31, with plenty of family-friendly fun like sunset bike rides and beach volleyball matches to evening BBQ dinners, movie nights, yoga, and stargazing. Guests to Bab Al Nojoum will also be able to enjoy up to 30 per cent off room rates across all three properties this summer, from May 15 to August 31.

Bab Al Nojoum, May 1 to August 31, across various locations, @babalnojoum_liwa

Find your bespoke journey of rejuvenation

The Spa at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi is offering an exclusive Bespoke Journey to Rejuvenation offer, available daily as a 90-minute massage meticulously tailored to the individual’s needs by expert therapists, with 25 per cent savings. Access to the Jacuzzi, Sauna, and Hammam.

The Spa, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, daily, till May 31, 11am to 3pm, @stregisabudhabi

Do Ladies’ Night but different

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi has launched a weekly Emirati Ladies’ Night at Episodes, featuring unlimited coffee and fine tea blends from all over the world every Wednesday from 7pm to 10pm. Emirati Ladies’ Night represents the epitome of leisure, elegance, and sophistication amongst friends. The deal is 2-hours of free flow hot beverages, alongside small bites and three selections of specially crafted pastries at The Mandarin Cake Shop.

Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Wed, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs190, @episodes.uae

Explore the Qasr Al Hosn

Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Hosn is the oldest stone building in the capital. It also includes a watch tower that speaks volumes about its history. Built in 1790, this majestic structure taps into Abu Dhabi’s culture and heritage element and has even been described as the “birthplace of Abu Dhabi”. This is one of those sites that has truly stood the test of the region, and the cooler months in the capital are an ideal time to visit.

Qasr Al Hosn, Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi. Sat to Thurs 9am to 8pm, Fri 2pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)2 697 6400. qasralhosn.ae

