Get ready to mark your calendars and join in the festivities as Studio One Hotel celebrates five fantastic years with a birthday bash bonanza like no other. From May 3 to May 5, Studio One Hotel invites you to indulge in a weekend packed with entertainment, activities, and delicious treats for the whole family.

Best of all, this event is free for the whole family; just book a table at your favourite Studio One restaurant to enjoy the fun.

Kicking off on Friday, May 3, from 2pm, the celebration begins with the talented students of GEMS Metropole showcasing their performing talents. Boxica will be offering shadow boxing classes by the pool for all ages, ensuring everyone can get in on the action. As the sun sets, get ready to groove with the Original Mix DJ superstars taking over the decks from 7.30pm.

Saturday promises even more excitement, starting from 11am. More talented DJ’s will drop some beats while Boxica hosts a live spin class. Dubai 92 will be broadcasting live from the pool and don’t miss the live band from 8pm, providing the perfect soundtrack to your evening.

On Sunday from 10am to 6pm, the fun continues with a stretch class from Boxica and a cook-off between aspiring young chefs. Mini-DJs will also have a chance to showcase their skills on the decks. Plus, some of Dubai’s favourite eateries including The Maine Street Eatery, Irish Village, Larte, Rags to Riches, Mr. Miyagi’s, and El Chapo’s Tacos will be joining in the celebration.

Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy special birthday drinks from each venue for just Dhs125 with a booklet for 5 drinks available to pick up at the lobby.. You can also see The Waste Lab and Neutral Fuels supporting the sustainable goals of Studio One and cricket fun courtesy of the Desert Vipers for the little ones. Plus, pop ups from local artists including Artsy by M, Dance battles from UDO Dance Academy in the courtyard, Pure Minds Academy with their unique learning experiences and activities that guarantee you a fun-filled weekend for the whole family.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City. Friday, May 3, 2pm to 11pm. Saturday, May 4, 10am to 11.30pm, Sunday May 5, 11am to 11.30pm, Free entry. studioonehotel.com

