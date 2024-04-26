Sponsored: Tickets are selling fast, here’s how to get your hands on them…

Music lovers and movie enthusiasts, get ready as the maestro of movie magic, Hans Zimmer, is back by popular demand and set to return for not one, but two goosebump-inducing performances at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

After the success of his 2023 ‘Hans Zimmer Live’ show, the German composer is returning to captivate audiences once more with two sensational performances on May 31 and June 1, 2024.

Hans Zimmer will, of course, be joined by his 45-piece world-class orchestra as well as the original voices and dancers from legendary productions such as The Lion King, Gladiator, and Dune. His shows are not just concerts; they are immersive experiences that electrify your senses with joy, nostalgia, and triumph.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your favourite seats for the second day as tickets for the first day are nearly sold out. Tickets are selling fast with prices ranging from Dhs679 for silver seated, Dhs899 for gold seated, and Dhs1,199 for diamond seated. You can get your hands on them here: dubai.platinumlist.net

Musical legacy

The Multi-academy award-winning Hollywood film music composer, Hans Zimmer is the man behind some of the most iconic movie soundtracks in the history of cinema. His most famous works include hits from The Lion King, Inception, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dune, and Dune – Part Two. He has snapped up two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, four Grammys, an American Music Award, and a Tony Award.

Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the magic of Hans Zimmer live in Dubai. Doors open at 7pm on the first day, with the concert starting at 9pm. On the second day, doors open at 6pm, and the concert starts at 8pm.

Hans Zimmer live at Coca-Cola Arena, May 31 and June 1, 2024. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets from Dhs679. coca-cola-arena.com / dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided