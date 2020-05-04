Enjoy 30 per cent off at Bread Street Kitchen, Nobu and Hakkasan…

As Dubai is slowly starting to return to normal, some of our favourite restaurants have finally started opening. Iconic Dubai hotel, Atlantis The Palm, has just announced the reopening of its resort, along with some of its famous restaurants.

The doors are finally open to the likes of Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Japanese eatery Nobu and world-renowned steakhouse, Seafire Steakhouse & Grill – and there’s 30 per cent off food and drink for all UAE residents when they go there to eat.

As well as Atlantis’ restaurants reopening, the hotel is also open for staycations, with an overnight stay including breakfast during the week priced from just Dhs549. Prefer a weekend staycation? That’s priced from just Dhs649.

After a long time in lockdown, many of us could do with a little pampering and Atlantis’ luxury ShuiQi spa will be open for hair and nail appointments, which will only be available by pre-booking.

So where to eat? Enjoy hearty British classics like fish and chips or a Sunday roast for lunch and dinner at Bread Street Kitchen (open from 12pm to 9pm). Tuck into sophisticated sashimi, sushi and lots more from Nobu, a celebrity hotspot at in its LA branch (open from 6pm to 9pm).

For delicious dim sum, check out super-sleek Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan (open 6pm to 9pm) or for a classy date night, head to Seafire Steakhouse & Bar (open 5pm to 9pm). Iftar is being served beachside at WHITE restaurant for a truly chic affair.

As Dubai’s restaurants are currently operating at a reduced capacity, you will need to book ahead when dining at Atlantis The Palm.

If you’re in need of a little zen post lockdown, head to Atlantis on Fridays at 4pm to enjoy Yoga in the Lost Chambers. You’ll stretch it out in the 45-minute session which is designed to rejuvenate your mind and body.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantis.com

Images: Provided