Following a series of recent updates following the 24-hour lockdown due to Dubai’s National Sterilisation programme, it has been confirmed that UAE residents no longer need to obtain a permit to leave their homes.

In an announcement on Friday, April 24, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced their decision to ease restrictions on public movement.

This means that Dubai residents are permitted to leave their homes between 6am and 10pm, without a permit. All residents are still required to adhere to social distancing rules.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces a partial reduction in the restrictions on movement in the emirate starting from Friday 24 April. pic.twitter.com/BpyBYvjbzT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 23, 2020

The statement, released via the official Dubai Media Office Twitter account, states that the Committee has decided to ease restrictions on the ‘transportation sector, restaurants, maintenance, companies, offices, hotels, hospitality and shopping centres’.

Whilst Dubai residents are permitted to move freely between the hours of 6am and 10pm, the statement outlines that “full restrictions on movement will be enforced between 10pm and 6am, except in the case of medical emergencies”.

Whilst these new measures have been put in place, the statement still encourages Dubai residents to leave their homes for essentials only, whilst adhering to social distancing rules and wearing face masks.

Those not wearing a face mask face a Dhs1,000 fine.

In addition, the document states that “the easing of restrictions gives people the opportunity to meet their needs during the Holy Month of Ramadan”.

Exercise outdoors is now permitted, within one to two hours, with a maximum of three people. Gatherings are allowed to take place between family members, with no more than five people.

The statement stresses that, “the decision to ease restrictions on public movement does not imply that social and business activity in Dubai is fully back to normal”.

In addition, the Committee noted that, “stringent measures undertaken over the last three weeks have significantly helped to mitigate the crisis”.

Images: Getty