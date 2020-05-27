Failure to comply could result in a Dhs3,000 fine…

Much of Dubai is getting back to normal, with gyms, cinemas, entertainment facilities and much more reopening to the public. Some rules remain in place, however.

Dubai Police have confirmed that that the three-people-to-a-vehicle limit remains in place for the foreseeable future. The confirmation came via Twitter when a Twitter user queried it.

Bear in mind, that any driver who travels with more than three people in a car faces a fine of up to Dhs3,000.

Additionally, masks must be worn by each individual at all times if travelling with more than one person to a vehicle or face a further Dhs3,000 fine.

@Dubai_DED @DubaiPoliceHQ @gulf_news Dear Sir How many people can travel in saloon company car? Is it Driver plus 2 or 3 from tomorrow? Thank you — Happy Helpers LLC (@HappyHelpersLLC) May 26, 2020

From today, Wednesday May 27, movement restrictions have been reduced across the city. Dubai residents may now leave their homes between the hours of 6am to 11pm until further notice.

On Monday, May 25, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, called for the gradual reopening of businesses between 6am and 11pm each day.

This includes the reopening of cinemas, gyms and fitness centres, entertainment destinations including ice rinks and dolphinariums. However strict guidelines still apply, such as the rule which restricts anyone under the age of 12 from entering.

Dubai’s offices are now permitted to reopen with up to a 50 per cent capacity of work force in the office. Malls are now able to operate at a 70 per cent capacity. All must follow strict safety measures at all times.

These measures include ensuring people keep a safe distance of 2 metres at all times, as well as wearing face masks at all times when not at home. A strict list of fines are in place for anyone not following the rules.

You can see a list of fines here.

Image: Getty