The changes come after a meeting held by Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai…

When malls in Dubai were allowed to reopen towards the end of April, they were given strict rules and guidelines by the Dubai Economy, which included operating at only 30 per cent capacity.

However, from May 27, Dubai malls will be able to operate at 70 per cent capacity.

The news follows the announcements regarding movement restrictions being reduced in Dubai starting from May 27 and the reopening of cinemas, gyms and entertainment centres.

The 70 per cent not only applies to mall visitors; stores can also increase their staff to 70 per cent. Previously, this too was capped at 30 per cent.

Similarly, only 30 per cent of the mall parking will be closed, as opposed to 70 per cent.

At this stage, people aged 60 and above and children aged under 12 will still not be allowed to enter.

Restaurants and cafes within the malls will be able to operate at their own capacity as long as social distancing is maintained. This means there must be at least two metres between the tables.

Other stringent sterilisation guidelines must be followed, and shisha and buffets are still prohibited.

The malls will undergo extra cleaning and sanitation measures, and shoppers are encouraged to use smart payment methods, such as credit cards and debit cards, over cash.

Other strict safety measures will also remain. Masks must be worn at all time, and everyone entering the mall will have their temperature screened.

Special markings and stickers have been put in place to help visitors to adhere to social distancing.