Alcoholic drinks can only be served with food…

As of today, Dubai’s licensed restaurants are now allowed to serve alcohol, Dubai Police have confirmed.

The news came via a notice from Dubai Police’s licensing section, which outlined that alcohol can be sold from the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

There are strict rules for restaurants to follow when serving alcohol, in line with the current social distancing measures. One of these is that customers cannot stand at the bar at any time.

Instead, drinks will only be served to tables, and only when a customer is eating. Beverages will be served in disposable glasses and bottles will not be permitted.

Restaurants (as well as malls and shops) have been open for a few weeks now. They have to follow strict hygiene and social distancing measures and can only operate at a 30 per cent capacity.

Restaurant visitors will be seated at least two metres apart, as per social distancing rules and it is mandatory to wear a mask at all times, or face a fine of up to Dhs3,000.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources – UAE announced five days off for Eid Al Fitr for the public sector, as well as for the private sector.

Authorities have urged UAE residents to celebrate Eid virtually this year, catching up with friends and family via social media and video conferencing, rather than in person.

On the evening of Monday May 18, the UAE government announced that the National Sterilisation Programme hours have been extended to 8pm each night to 6am the following morning until further notice.

Image: Getty