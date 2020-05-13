It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for…

Earlier this week, the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources – UAE announced five days off for Eid Al Fitr for the public sector.

Today, May 13 2020, the private sector received its holiday notice from the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

#MOHRE announced the dates between 29 Ramadan and 3 Shawwal 1441 (Hijri) to be a paid holiday for all employees working in the private sector in the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr pic.twitter.com/ksdOBykRIk — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) May 13, 2020

The announcement called for a three-day paid holiday starting from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Ramadan 29 is on Friday, May 22 and Shawwal 3 is on Tuesday, May 26, which means like the public sector, the private sector will enjoy a five-day break.

However, the exact dates are still just an estimation, because both the start and end date of the holy month of Ramadan depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and is a time for celebration across the world.

Images: Getty