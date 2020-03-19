UAE residency visa holders who are currently abroad won’t be able to return for two weeks…

The UAE continues to toughen its stance on travel, in an attempt to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s now been announced on Wam.ae that people who have a UAE residency visa and are currently overseas will not be allowed to re-enter the UAE for the next two weeks. The new rule comes into effect at midday today, Thursday March 19.

#UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa effective Thursday for renewable two weeks#WamNews https://t.co/ciYhs5ziQn pic.twitter.com/FeVQRW4JIm — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 18, 2020

The news site reads:

“The UAE has suspended the entry of all its valid visa holders, who are currently out of the country, for a renewable period of two weeks effective 12.00 noon of Thursday, March 19, due to the spread of COVID-19.”

“The development comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those affected by the decision, which is subject to renewals depending on the health status measures taken due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.”

If you do hold a valid UAE visa and are currently overseas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation advises you to take the following steps:

Those who are now staying in their countries of origin have to contact the UAE diplomatic missions in their respective nations for all necessary support and to streamline their return back to the UAE.

Those who are currently outside the UAE for business considerations have to contact their employers here as well as Emirati diplomatic missions in their host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.

Those who are now on vacation have to contact UAE diplomatic missions in their respective host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.

This move is in addition to the temporary ban on all visa-on-arrivals, and follows news yesterday that all UAE citizens are temporarily banned from travelling outside the country.

Stuck overseas and need assistance? Contact the Federal Authority for Idenity and Citizenship (ICA) via phone, +971 (0)50 106 6099, or email, Operation@ica.gov.ae.

As this situation is constantly evolving, please seek confirmation from your airline, consulate and official government bodies.