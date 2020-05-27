Strict guidelines have been issued…

On Monday May 25, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai headed a virtual meeting in which he announced updates for economic activities in Dubai.

The changes come into effect today, Wednesday May 27, now that Eid Al Fitr celebrations have wrapped, and effect Dubai’s cinemas, gyms, shopping malls, entertainment sectors and offices.

With regards to offices, the document released by Dubai Economy titled ‘Reopening Dubai’ stated that offices will resume regular working hours now that Ramadan is over.

It also mentioned that offices can “increase occupancy ceiling to 50 per cent of common areas and within office premises”.

The document went on to state that the capacity level of staffing can be increased to 50 per cent. Previously, office occupancy was capped at 30 per cent.

Asked to return back to the office for work? A half-empty office won’t be the only change you’ll see.

In the mid of May, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) issued new guidelines and precautionary measures for UAE offices and workplaces.

This included strict social distancing rules which means keeping a space of two metres between people – which may just call for a change in the office layout.

Previously, pantries were allowed to be open for the consumption of food and drinks as long as two metres’ social distancing is followed and disposable utensils were also asked to be used. This, however, may differ from company to company.

‘Reopening Dubai’ also called for stickers or markings to be placed on the floors at elevators to indicate social distancing which users need to abide by.

Images: Getty