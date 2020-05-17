The guidelines cover staff capacities and social distancing rules…

As UAE workers slowly begin to return to their workspaces, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has issued new guidelines and precautionary measures for UAE offices.

.@AbuDhabiDED has issued new guidelines for businesses to ensure workplace health & safety and to support employee needs, in line with preventative measures imposed by Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the “-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/cqPqN4IwmJ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 14, 2020

When you do make it back to your desk, it may not feel like ‘business as usual’.

The 30 per cent attendance cap is still in place, and workplaces must abide by strict social distancing rules, keeping a space of two metres between people.

Only low-risk individuals can return to the office at this stage – although ADDED notes that those “who can effectively do their jobs remotely to continue to work from home”.

Eligible workers

people aged 18 to 55

live alone or with other low-risk individuals

do not have any chronic diseases

Ineligible workers

pregnant women

people over the age of 55

anyone who lives with a high-risk individual (aged 60-plus or with chronic disease)

Additionally, employers in Abu Dhabi must accommodate parents who choose to work from home while schools are closed.

Dubai Economy also updated its workplace and office guidelines last week. The directive maintains a 30 per cent ceiling on staffing and occupancy, and a daily maximum of six hours during Ramadan. Normal operating hours can resume after Ramadan.

Staff pantries had been closed, but can now be used for the consumption of food and drinks, so long as two metres’ social distancing is followed, and disposable utensils are used.

The workspace beyond Covid-19

According to the Dubai Future Foundation, working remotely may become the new norm in the UAE – if not full-time, then perhaps one to two days per week.

In a report titled “Life After COVID-19: Workspaces”, the foundation looks at the growing trend of working remotely, saying “it is set to be the new norm for the foreseeable future, with employers developing more flexible ways to conduct work. This will lead to a more agile, human-centred, inclusive system…”