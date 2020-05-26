Gyms and fitness centres can reopen from Wednesday May 27…

On Monday May 25, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, called for the gradual reopening of businesses in Dubai, including gyms and fitness centres.

From Wednesday May 27, Dubai gyms and fitness centres can operate between 6am and 11pm, in line with the National Sterilisation Programme – with strict guidelines in place.

A circular issued by Dubai Sports Council outlines the specific measures that gyms and fitness centres must take before they can reopen.

According to the announcement, sports facilities and all tools and equipment must be sanitised by an authorised sterilisation company prior to reopening. Once gyms have reopened in Dubai, there must be a permanent sanitisation programme in place. Find out how GymNation in Dubai has been preparing for your return.

Here’s what your workout will look like when gyms begin to reopen in Dubai tomorrow.

You’ll have to keep a physical distance of at least two metres at all times

Separators or partitions will be installed between sports equipment, where appropriate

You must wear a face mask at all times while engaged in light or moderate physical activity

The mask can be lowered or removed when you’re engaging in strenuous physical exercise

Facilities should prepare to operate at 50 per cent capacity

Floors and equipment must be cleaned after each use

Waiting areas, locker rooms, showers, saunas and Jacuzzis will be closed

Bathrooms and toilets must be sanitised after each use

Children under the age of 12 and people over the age of 60 aren’t allowed to train

Temperatures will be checked before each training session

Anyone with a cough, temperature or difficulty breathing will not be allowed to participate

Image: Supplied by Native Club