With thunderstorms, hail and flash flooding in some parts — it’s been a wild week for UAE weather.

And with the summer shamal season now well and truly on the way, the mantra of zero chill is set to continue over the weekend and into next week.

The headlines of a forecast from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) for the next five days read ‘high humidity and cloud cover.’

Wednesday will be humid and fair with occasional cloud cover. Wind speeds will top out at a moderate 40kmh, with the possibility of light dust accompanying those gusts.

The pattern continues into Thursday and the temperature will pick up as we move into Friday. Keep an eye on those ‘feels like’ stats on your mobile apps for screen-shotting and posting on IG stories.

Things are set to cool again slightly for Saturday with a chance of convective cloud and rainfall in the East. The possibility of a light breeze, particularly westward, could also throw some welcome ‘ahhh’ moments your way.

