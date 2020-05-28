See how the other half live…

Living in Dubai means we often get to experience a five-star lifestyle, however, if we wanted to stay in some of the city’s most luxurious suites, we’d have to have some serious bucks in the bank.

Well, What’s On, has managed to get behind the scenes of some of these luxe hotel suites that are usually reserved for A-list celebrities, and we’re taking you with us.

The Royal Bridge Suite at Atlantis, The Palm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Price per night: Dhs130,000

This palatial suite at Atlantis, The Palm spans 924 metres and literally oozes luxury. It was the suite of choice for reality TV queen, Kim Kardashian when she visited Dubai.

Accessed by a private elevator, the suite includes a master bedroom with his-and-hers bathrooms, a further two double bedrooms with ensuites, a dining area seating 16, a library, games room, large reception lounge, massage room and huge balcony with 360 degree views of the city. Bliss.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, from Dhs130,000 per night. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantisthepalm.com

Imperial Villa at Emerald Palace Kempinski

Price per night: Dhs20,000 (low season)

For some serious opulence, look no further than the Imperial Villa at Emerald Palace Kempinski. It’s the perfect spot for entertaining large parties.

Relax with a treatment in the private spa, which comes complete with steam and hammam room, double treatment area, relaxation lounge and jacuzzi bath. After that, why not enjoy cocktails and canapés on the rooftop terrace or hang out by the private pool for the ultimate pool party.

Emerald Palace Kempinski, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs20,000 per night. Tel: (04) 248 8888. kempinski.com

Presidential Suite at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Price per night: From Dhs2,550

The wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel is arguably one of Dubai’s most iconic hotels and a stay in the Presidential suite there will have you feeling suitably relaxed.

It occupies the 23rd and 24th floors of the hotel and floor-to-ceiling windows offer guests panoramic views out across the Arabian Gulf, with unparalleled views of the equally iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.

Presidential Suite, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 348 0000. jumeirah.com

Imperial Suite at Palazzo Versace

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Price per night: Dhs80,000

If you’re feeling extra flash, it doesn’t get much more fancy than the Imperial Suite at Palazzo Versace – which is favoured by American singer, Jason Derulo when he’s in Dubai (which he often is).

Decadence is, unsurprisingly, in abundance, with silk furnishings, marble features and china stamped with Versace’s signature emblem. You’ll find multiple flatscreen TVs, a pool table, two living areas, a bar, private outdoor terrace with pool and garden area, kitchen, gym and sauna.

Imperial Suite, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Dhs80,000 per night. palazzoversace.ae

Wow Suite at W Dubai – The Palm

The WOW Suite at W Dubai – The Palm is the ultimate party pad. It comes complete with a dining table that can turn into a catwalk, a fully equipped bar and huge terrace complete with jacuzzi overlooking the dramatic Dubai skyline.

The interiors are modern, colourful and sleek, with some of that signature style of the new W Dubai – The Palm hotel. Ready for the party, the suite is decked out with a state-of-the-art Bose system and the expansive terrace boasts a built in jacuzzi.

WOW Suite, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, from Dhs35,000 per night. marriott.com

Images: Social