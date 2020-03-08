We popped in for a look around…

If you’ve ever wanted to go all out on a special staycation, then Jumeirah Beach Hotel is the place to do it. The stunning wave-shaped hotel is an icon among the Dubai skyline, nestled between the world’s only seven-star hotel and Jumeirah’s strip of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.

Of course we don’t mean just any standard staycation, the bigger the better. That’s why we went to check out the five-star hotel’s Presidential Suite, occupying the 23rd and 24th floors of the recently-renovated hotel.

The suite boasts unbelievable panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, Burj Al Arab, as well as Dubai Marina and far beyond. The balcony stretches across the lower level, offering lounge seating from which to relax, take in the view, or enjoy the library of books provided in your living area.

Inside, there’s a widescreen interactive HD LCD TV with every channel you could need. You’ll also find a full-size fridge and fully-stocked mini-bar, ready to help you host guests around the dining table or cushy sofa seating.

Make your way up the half-spiral staircase to discover a spacious bedroom, complete with king-size bed. The top floor comes with a walk-through double wardrobe, which will lead you into the stunning marble bathroom.

Choose which of the his-and-hers sinks you want to claim, before running a relaxing bubble bath or stepping into the oversize shower room. Once you’ve made yourself at home, it’s time to tuck up into the huge marshmallow-like bed and doze into a peaceful slumber.

As a guest, you’ll also have access to Talise Spa and The J Club, unlimited use of Wild Wadi Waterpark, entrance to the Executive Pool and Club Executive Lounge access. Rates in the Presidential Suite start from Dhs2,550 per night plus taxes.

Presidential Suite, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 348 0000. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided